MedExpress center on Timberlake reopens after tornado damaged building

LYNCHBURG, Va. - One Lynchburg business is up and running again after last year's tornado closed it down.

The MedExpress on Timberlake Road is opening Wednesday.

The April 2018 tornado damaged parts of the building, tearing down its walls and exam rooms.

While construction took place last year, MedExpress officials say nurses and doctors were taking care of patients in other centers in the area.

Now they'll be happy to be back home.

"So we'll probably have a lot of people who won't be able to sleep tonight with the excitement of knowing they're coming back to their home center, is what we call it. They'll be happy to come back home so we can all be back together again," Donna Lanie, office manager, said.

The center will reopen to patients at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.