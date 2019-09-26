PETA files federal complaint to stop SeaQuest from opening in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - PETA is continuing its efforts to shut down SeaQuest, an aquarium which is planning to open this fall in Lynchburg's River Ridge Mall.

On Thursday morning, the organization filed a request with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to cancel the Animal Welfare Act exhibitor license held by SeaQuest.

PETA's letter claims that SeaQuest has violated federal, state and local laws pertaining to cruelty, transportation, ownership, neglect or welfare of animals, which gives the USDA the right to revoke the license.

Earlier this year, court records indicate that a SeaQuest manager in Colorado was charged with cruelty to animals after a sloth sustained serious burns to its face from a heat lamp.

State officials suspended the location's state permit after a series of state law and permit violations.

"PETA is calling on the USDA to yank this cruel petting zoo's license," said PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet.

