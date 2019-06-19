Pit bull puppy stolen; second Campbell County dog theft in as many weeks

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is investigating the second dog theft in as many weeks.

On Tuesday, an American pit bull puppy was stolen from his home in the area of Grandview and Pigeon Run roads in Gladys.

Lector, who is black and white, was stolen during the day, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators encourage people to report suspicious activity and take extra precaution to safeguard against theft.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Investigator Stuart Herndon at 434-332-9574.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.