Wood stove catches mattress, clothes on fire in Lynchburg home

LYNCHBURG, Va. - For the second time in a matter of days, a wood stove has caused a house fire in our area.

The latest one was at a home on Mill Lane in Lynchburg. The call came in just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

According to crews at the scene, the homeowners had items too close to the wood stove in the basement. A small mattress and clothes fell over and caught fire.

Crews managed to knock out the fire in a half hour.

The two adults who live there are able to return to the house. They were not hurt and most of their belongings were saved.

Tuesday night, a wood stove sparked a fire in the Hollins area. Firefighters are reminding people to keep items away from their wood stoves.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.