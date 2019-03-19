$100 million housing development coming to Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - A more than $100 million mixed-use development project is in the works for Pulaski County.

It's the largest planning and development project in the county's history.

The project will occupy land right off Route 11 between Pulaski and Dublin behind the new Pulaski County Middle School, which is currently under construction.

"We’re going to have a walkable sub-community pop up," Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said.

Countryside Landing will have 490 housing units made up of apartments, duplexes, townhouses and single-family homes. That's expected to bring in about 1,200 residents.

"We’ve got an initiative called 40 by 30. We want 40,000 people by the year 2030. How do we make that happen? This is how we make it happen," Sweet said.

Sweet said lots of jobs have been created recently, but there's still something missing.

"There is a need for more people and the way we get more people is to have housing opportunities so when they come to work here, that they can also live here," Sweet said.

The project is expected to have a big impact on businesses in the county, including Thorn Spring Golf Course.

"Oh, we're super excited about it," Thorn Spring Golf Course co-owner Matthew Sale said.

His golf course is right beside the Countryside Landing property.

"I hope that it'll mean more members and more play for our golf course," Sale said. "Pulaski is a great place to live. I call it home and it's time for Pulaski to take that next step," Sale said.

The ball is already rolling with crews working to get utilities in place. They expect the whole project could take up to a decade.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.