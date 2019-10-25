21-year-old facing DUI charge after police say he crashed into Radford Moe's

RADFORD, Va. - A 21-year-old is facing charges after police say he crashed into a Radford Moe's overnight.

According to the Radford Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of Tyler Avenue for a crash around 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they say they found a car had hit the restaurant and left the scene.

Officers say they later located the driver, Rodrigo Dominguez, and the car in the 500 block of Fairfax Street.

Dominguez was arrested for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. He is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail on a secure bond.

