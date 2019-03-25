30 cats saved from fire that destroyed Galax home

GALAX, Va. - Galax first responders battled heavy flames to save dozens of cats early Sunday morning.

Firefighters had managed to control multiple brush fires by Saturday night, only to be awaked a few short hours later for a reported house fire on Waugh Drive, which is in a neighborhood off of Route 221.

When they arrived, there was already heavy fire showing from the front of the house. The two people who live there were woken by the fire and managed to get out safely.

A search crew had to navigate around a collapsed front porch and a downed power line to save the approximate 30 cats that were stuck inside.

Emergency workers supplied oxygen to the cats that were suffering from smoke inhalation until veterinarians could arrive.

All of the cats survived, though three are in bad shape. Those three are being treated at Healing Springs Animal Hospital, and the others were taken to an animal shelter. Most of the cats were being cared for as rescues, according to the fire department.

Firefighters worked for another hour and a half trying to salvage the home, but it was damaged significantly. The residents are displaced and the Red Cross is helping them.

Officials have not reported an official cause for the fire.

