Deputies won't face charges in deadly shooting of Montgomery County teen

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A special prosecutor announced Wednesday that the officers responsible for killing a Montgomery County teenager will not face criminal charges.

On August 25, deputies responded to a call for a disturbed individual in the 900 block of Walton Road in Christiansburg just before 8 a.m.

Deputies said when they made entry into the home, 18-year-old Taylor Tincher had a gun and ignored their commands to put it down.

As Tincher began advancing toward deputies, they fired at him, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Tincher's mother earlier told 10 News that said she called 911 because her son needed medical attention and that she doesn't blame deputies.

Franklin County's Commonwealth's Attorney A.J Dudley Jr., who was acting as a special prosecutor for Montgomery County in this case, said that:

"Based upon the facts available to me at this time, the actions of neither Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy warrant criminal prosecution. Tincher’s actions placed the deputies in a position where they reasonably believed that either of them personally, or other occupants in or about the residence at 940 Walton, were in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury. Tincher, armed with a handgun (later confirmed to be loaded with ammunition), ignored repeated commands from both his mother and law enforcement to disarm himself. Thus, criminal charges are not appropriate under these circumstances, and none will be pursued."

Dudley received written records, the autopsy report, photographs, witness statements and audio files from Virginia State Police before reaching his conclusion.

Since Tincher loved to ride bikes, more than 100 supporters gathered in a benefit ride at Auburn High School back in September.

