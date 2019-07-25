Giles one of two counties to earn USDA Turnip the Beat award for summer meals

GILES COUNTY, Va. - Giles was one of two Virginia counties to earn the USDA Turnip the Beet award.

The county was awarded a silver award for improving access to summer meals that featured local, culturally appropriate foods, according to the Virginia Department of Education.

The division had sites at two schools in the county where it would serve food and provide transportation for participating students.

Giles County also works with the Virginia Cooperative Extension to operate the Giles County Agriculture Land Lab, where students can have hands-on learning experiences.

Vegetables and beef from cattle raised on the student-run land are used in school and summer meals.

The county didn't just feed kids. Last year, about 50 adults were served each day.

Residents can find a feeding site by texting "food" to 877-877.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.