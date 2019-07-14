Group bikes across country for Alzheimer's, makes a stop in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. - A group of Western Kentucky University students is biking 3,600 miles across the country from San Francisco to Virginia Beach to raise awareness and money for the Alzheimer's Association. On Sunday, they made a stop in Blacksburg for a fundraiser at PK's restaurant.

On Monday, the boys will be visiting residents in the memory care unit at English Meadows Blacksburg Campus.

They've stopped at big cities along their journey to hold fundraisers and events.

So far, they have raised more than $60,000. They're hoping to make $10,000 more by the time they get to Virginia Beach in about six days.

If you know someone affected by Alzheimer's disease, you can dedicate a day left on the boys' ride to honor them on their website. They will give your loved one a special shoutout on their social media and share their story.

You can also donate money on their website, as well.

