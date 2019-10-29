Heirloom Originals celebrating 50 years

BLACKSBURG, Va.- - A business in the New River Valley is celebrating five decades of being open to the community.

Heirloom Originals sells fine antiques, vintage jewelry, gifts and more in downtown Blacksburg.

The business opened in 1969. They're asking the community to celebrate with them over three days during an open house with refreshments.

The manager reveals their secret to success.

"I think it's knowing your clientele and knowing the market and certainly being in a college town when we've had to work towards the Virginia Tech students. We have a lot of foot traffic being on Main Street. I think your price points in keeping the value in the same line as a good affordable price point," said Katie Heiskell.

As part of the celebration, Heirloom Originals is running a 50 percent off sale on several items in the store all week.

