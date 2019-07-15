New River Valley

Mountain Valley Pipeline protester arrested in Montgomery County

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

ELLISTON, Va. - UPDATE

A Mountain Valley Pipeline protester was arrested Monday morning. 

Virginia State Police did not immediately say why the protester was arrested. 

10 News is working to get more information.  

ORIGINAL STORY

A group of Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters is blocking a road in Montgomery County. 

About a dozen people are peacefully protesting the pipeline in the 3600 block of Flatwoods Road in Elliston. They have reportedly been protesting since 6:30 a.m. 

There are four troopers at the scene, and no one has been arrested as of 9 a.m. Monday.  

10 News has a crew on the scene working to learn more information. 

Stay with 10 News as this story develops. 

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.