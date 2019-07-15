Mountain Valley Pipeline protester arrested in Montgomery County

ELLISTON, Va. - UPDATE
A Mountain Valley Pipeline protester was arrested Monday morning.
Virginia State Police did not immediately say why the protester was arrested.
ORIGINAL STORY
A group of Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters is blocking a road in Montgomery County.
About a dozen people are peacefully protesting the pipeline in the 3600 block of Flatwoods Road in Elliston. They have reportedly been protesting since 6:30 a.m.
There are four troopers at the scene, and no one has been arrested as of 9 a.m. Monday.
