Mountain Valley Pipeline protester arrested in Montgomery County

ELLISTON, Va. - UPDATE

A Mountain Valley Pipeline protester was arrested Monday morning.

Virginia State Police did not immediately say why the protester was arrested.

ORIGINAL STORY

A group of Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters is blocking a road in Montgomery County.

About a dozen people are peacefully protesting the pipeline in the 3600 block of Flatwoods Road in Elliston. They have reportedly been protesting since 6:30 a.m.

There are four troopers at the scene, and no one has been arrested as of 9 a.m. Monday.

