BLACKSBURG, Va. - One person is in serious condition after a pedestrian-involved car crash in Blacksburg on Tuesday night.

At about 7:21 p.m., police responded to the crash in the 1600 block of Patrick Henry Drive.

Police say the person was struck while attempting to cross Patrick Henry Drive.

The pedestrian was then flown to Roanoke by Lifeguard.

Police are not releasing the name of the driver and the pedestrian at this time.

