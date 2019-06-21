Radford officer's quick action credited with saving man's life

RADFORD, Va. - One man is alive thanks to a Radford police officer's quick action.

On March 20, first responders were called after Doug Leonard had a massive heart attack while in his vehicle, according to the Radford City Police Department.

Officer Travis Coffey arrived at the scene and began CPR. Coffee was able to get Leonard to breathe and produce a weak pulse.

Emergency medical services personnel then took over and flew Leonard to Roanoke for treatment.

Leonard said he died multiple times that night and that his doctors told him that if it weren't for Coffey’s quick action, he would most likely be dead or have suffered severe brain damage.

