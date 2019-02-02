Virginia

Rep. Ben Cline calls for Gov. Ralph Northam's resignation

This comes after a racially offensive photo resurfaced from a 1984 yearbook

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

WASHINGTON - In the wake of a picture from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam yearbook resurfacing,    Congressman Ben Cline, a Republican who represents Virginia's 6th District, is calling for his resignation.

Cline released this statement Saturday:

“I am disappointed and saddened by the recently discovered photos involving Governor Northam,” Cline said. “The racist behavior depicted in the photos has no place in Virginia, and I strongly condemn it. I hope the Governor will make the best decision for the future of our Commonwealth and step down immediately.”

