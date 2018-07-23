Arrest made after brick lobbed at Sen. Mark Warner's Roanoke office

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police arrested the man they say shattered the front door to Sen. Mark Warner's downtown Roanoke office.

James Trainor, 36, faces one count of property damage.

Someone threw a brick through the glass front door of Warner's Kirk Avenue office before the office opened for the day, according to Warner's press secretary, Nelly Decker. No one was in the office at the time.

Roanoke police responded to the area of 2nd Street and Kirk Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. Monday for a report that someone was walking around carrying bricks. Police didn't find the person and were later told that there was damage to the front door of Warner's office.

Decker said that Warner "is extremely grateful for the quick and professional response of the Roanoke Police Department."

Congressman Morgan Griffith, a Republican representing Virginia, issued this statement:

“I am disturbed by the news that Senator Warner’s Roanoke office was apparently targeted. Legislators are elected to serve the people, and they should be able to do so without the threat of harm to themselves, their staffs, or their workplaces. Peaceful disagreement is a cornerstone of free societies. If this was a targeted attack on Senator Warner’s office, it was also an attack on all of our governing institutions, and I condemn such attacks and call for prosecution of the perpetrators.”

Congressman Bob Goodlatte, a Republican representing Virginia, issued this statement:

“This morning’s incident is very troubling. While we do not yet know the motive behind this vandalism, there is no excuse for it whatsoever. If this incident was in fact politically motivated, I want to make it clear that there are appropriate ways to express your opinion and this is not one of them. I condemn, in the strongest terms, any destruction of property or act of violence directed towards an elected official. I hope law enforcement officials quickly apprehend the culprit.”

