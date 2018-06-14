Bent Mountain triple shooting victims remembered at vigil

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A small Roanoke County community is leaning hard on each other as it continues to deal with a major tragedy.

Cole Kennedy and Brandon Dekle had been letting the suspect, Trevor Charles, crash on their couch for four days leading up to the shooting, according to Kennedy's godmother.

People are having a hard time processing how someone receiving help from two of the nicest kids around, turned on them.

Family, co-workers remember victims of Bent Mountain triple murder

The flicker of candles inside Bent Mountain Bistro is one of the few things comforting this community.

"If you were in there, you saw the way that all of them impacted all of us, it was just, it was just really great to see everyone come together," said Lochly Dunton, one of Miranda Trump's friends.

An overflowing crowd gathered to remember Kennedy, Dekle and Miranda Trump who police say were shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

"It was honestly amazing because it was nice to see everyone get together and remember these three great people," said Dunton.

Cole Kennedy's family learns of his death through Facebook

The trio was found dead by police at the home where the boys lived, about a half mile from the bistro.

Police arrested 18-year-old Trevor Charles and charged him with murder, but haven't said much else.

10 News stopped by a house we believe the suspect's family lives in trying to find out more, but they didn't answer the door. Police have been to that home more than once in the last two days,

"Those three people were not anyone, they were unhateable, I just can't imagine how, it just, it's been driving me crazy, I don't understand," said Dunton.

The landlord of the house on Bent Mountain where the two boys lived together said things weren't perfect, but the two boys were some of the kindest and hardest working men they've ever met and others have said the exact same thing about Trump as well.

