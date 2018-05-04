Book donations needed for first Ride for Reading event

ROANOKE ,Va. - Roanoke public libraries' Star City Reads campaign is in need of your help.

For the first time, the library is teaming up with United Way in an effort to make sure every child in our area can read well by the time they reach third grade.

Star City reads is asking for book donations for its Ride for Reading event next weekend.

“If you like to ride your bicycle, you can actually bring the books to the kids and see that smile on their faces. When they see you coming, with the books and they know the community really does care about a support our children,” said Marissa Blankinship, community service assistant for Roanoke Public Library.

Already, over 15 bicyclists have signed up to carry the books from the Main library to Hurt Park elementary in time for the monthly free books and breakfast event.

Book donations can be dropped off at any city library branch until Wednesday.



