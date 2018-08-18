Documents show signs of abuse history in Lynchburg toddler death case

ROANOKE, Va. - Documents from court proceedings in Lynchburg given to Amarah Lane’s father and his family before the toddler’s death describe signs of prior abuse while her mother was caring for her.

There are descriptions from the Department of Human Services of signs of abuse that took place before May 21, 2017 that say Amarah had “swollen hands” and “burns on her face.” They say she was a victim of neglect and physical abuse.

10 News reported Friday that police announced the toddler died at a Charlottesville hospital and that they arrested her mother, Fantasia Lane, in connection with her daughter’s death. 10 News received pictures an acquaintance of Lane said show signs of abuse.

Amarah’s father, Brenten Woody, and members of his family continue to plan a vigil to remember the 22-month-old. It’s set for Sunday at 5 p.m. at Salem’s First Baptist Church.

Family members showed 10 News where they set up a room for the toddler, complete with a crib and clothes in a closet, in case she was able to come home with them.

Sitting in their Roanoke home Saturday, they told 10 News that after the DHS saw the descriptions of Amarah’s injuries, the department should not have let Lane continue to care for Amarah.

“The system just failed us in every way possible,” Brenten Woody said.

The family members said they’re in shock over Amarah’s death.

“I wonder why somebody would do that. She (Lane) could have called me and said she couldn't do this anymore and just let me take it from there,” Woody said.

Also outlined in the 10 News report Friday was what the family said about their struggle to see Amarah and gain custody. The family members said there were accusations against them, which they say are false.

The whole time, they were preparing for the child to come home with them. They even had a room ready with a crib and clothes for the little girl.

They heard about the news from media reports Friday.

“I was just so heartbroken. I was just in tears,” said Sonya Woody, Amarah’s grandmother.

She believes Lane was able to convince the DHS and the court that she would be able to safely care for the child

“She (Lane) painted herself to be a picture of something that she never was,” Woody said.

The father’s side of the family is considering taking legal action.

The Department of Human Services did not comment on questions from 10 News about the history of complaints in this case.

