Experts split on Trump's proposal for death penalty for drug traffickers

ROANOKE, Va. - President Trump's new plan to combat the opioid epidemic is drawing criticism and praise from people on the front lines of the crisis in southwest Virginia.

The most controversial part of the proposal suggests considering the death penalty for high-volume drug dealers.

Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition director Tracey Coltrain calls that part of the proposal alarming.

"We cannot arrest or kill our way out of this problem. We cannot," Coltrain said.

Salem Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Bowers, who's also chairman of the Heroin and Opioid Task Force, has a different opinion.

"If someone is dealing fentanyl and it directly impacts and we can prove that there's 10 or 15 or 20 deaths with it, then I think that person deserves the death penalty," Bowers said.

Bowers said tougher penalties are just one piece of the puzzle.

"Does it stop some people from drug dealing? Maybe. Does it stop everybody from drug dealing? No," Bowers said.

That's why he supports the multifaceted plan, which includes cutting the number of prescription painkillers prescribed, increasing treatment options and stepping up education. Coltrain agrees.

"We feel like a lot of what he's proposing is already a lot of what we're doing here, so we just see it as something that's going to be a complement to what we're doing," Coltrain said.

They said Trump's plan is moving in the right direction but community members need to step up too.

"We’ve got to change the culture here and it's not the government changing the culture. It's the people (who) have to be changing the culture," Bowers said.

Bowers said the Heroin and Opioid Task Force has a presentation team available to disseminate information related to the opioid epidemic to any church, school, club or business. Contact RAYSAC or the Prevention Council of Roanoke County for more information.

