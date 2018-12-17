Dog dies in fire that destroyed Roanoke County home

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - 8:30 a.m. Update:

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's office has completed their investigation, and ruled the cause of the fire to be undetermined with a total loss value of $205,000.

A single-story home on the 7500 block of Cove Hollow Road in Roanoke County was destroyed on Saturday when it caught on fire, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Two adults who lived there were able to escape injured, but a dog died and it is believed that a cat died as well, according to authorities.

The residence is located in the Fort Lewis area of Roanoke County, where there are no nearby fire hydrants, authorities said.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

The two adults are displaced and the American Red Cross will be helping them. Crews

from Fort Lewis, Masons Cove, Cave Spring, and Montgomery County responded to the fire, according to authorities.

