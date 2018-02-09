First responders say Roanoke crash victim was shot

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police say a man was shot prior to being involved in a car crash Friday afternoon.

At 2:48 p.m., police arrived at the intersection of 24th Street Northwest at Salem Turnpike for a two-car crash.

Roanoke Fire and EMS personnel arrived and when they began treating a man in one of the cars, they discovered he had been shot, according to police.

He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated.

A woman in the other car was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not believe the shooting and crash are connected.

Detectives and the forensics services unit at the crash site continuing the investigation.

