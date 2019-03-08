Former SNL cast member Chris Kattan coming to Roanoke for comedy show

Actor Chris Kattan attends Keep it Clean to benefit Waterkeeper Alliance on March 1, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Waterkeeper Alliance)

ROANOKE, Va. - Former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Chris Kattan is bringing his comedy stylings to the Star City next month.

Kattan will be performing April 19 and 20 at Charter hall at the Roanoke City Market Building.

He'll have a 7 p.m. and a 9:30 p.m. show on both nights.

Kattan is also known for starring roles in "A Night at the Roxbury" and "Corky Romano."

Tickets go on sale Monday, cost $25 each and can be bought at StarCityComedy.com. For an extra $15, you can eat at the buffet.

After the show, Kattan will meet each guest with a free photo across the street at 202 Social House.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.