Heart Month: Staying heart healthy through exercise

ROANOKE, Va. - As Heart Month continues, 10 News is working to help you stay heart healthy through exercise.

Statistics show most people aren't getting enough exercise. The American Heart Association says only about 1 in 5 adults and teens get enough exercise to maintain good health.

Ryan Robertson, owner of Brickhouse Crossfit in Roanoke, says regular exercise has multiple benefits.

"We train here in the gym so we can play with our kids, so we can walk up the stairs, so we can sit, stand, all of those practical, real life things that really matter to us," Robertson said.

Robertson says the benefits extend beyond the physical.

"It's the brain and the body, really," Robertson said. "When we work out, we release endorphins. We get serotonin going to the brain, so we feel better."

However, many people find it challenging to make time for fitness. Robertson said it's important to set aside time to work out.

"I'm big on time blocking, whether you use Google Calendar or not, some sort of calendar app function, even if it's a paper calendar, but time block your workout, your exercise," Robertson said. "Even if it's only 10 minutes, if it's five minutes, time block that little slot in and get that small win."

10 News asked Robertson to create a 10-minute, total body workout for those who are having a tough time fitting fitness into their everyday routine.

"Something really simple would be to set a running clock, whether it's on a phone or a kitchen timer, set a running clock for 10 minutes and every minute do something different," Robertson said.

The three movements: burpees, a plank and air squats.

Here's the workout:

Minute 1: six, eight or 10 burpees

Rest the remaining time in minute 1

Minute 2: 30-second plank

Rest the remaining 30 seconds in minute 2

Minute 3: 15 air squats

Rest the remaining time in minute 3

Repeat until timer reaches 10 minutes.

The AHA recommends adults get at least 2 1/2 hours of heart-pumping physical activity every week.

Robertson said it's important that people invest in their health.

"They say it takes about 66 days of continued work to build a solid habit, so if you can start small and get little wins along the way, we can snowball into something pretty cool."

