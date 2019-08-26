Hollins University opens new student apartment village

Hollins University students are moving into new homes this week. After eight years of planning, fundraising and construction, the university opened Phase 1 of the new student apartment village.

Hollins Completes First Phase of New Student Apartment Village

Roanoke, Va. – Eight years of planning, design, fundraising, and construction will come to fruition on Monday, August 26, when Hollins University officially opens Phase I of the school's new student apartment village.

The four houses that make up Phase I represent Hollins' first new residential housing in 50 years. The village is intended to bring more students to the main part of campus – close to classes, dining options, extracurricular activities, and athletic events – but with all the benefits of apartment living. The design and construction incorporate environmentally sustainable practices while complementing the beauty of the historic campus.

The four buildings in Phase I feature eight units with 12 double rooms and 16 single rooms, accommodating a total of 40 students. Phase II, for which construction will begin soon, will consist of six buildings with 12 units, 16 double rooms, and 24 single rooms, making a total of 56 beds.

Hollins worked with the architectural firm Hanbury of Blacksburg on the planning and design of the village. Richmond-based EDC, which specializes in construction management services, is overseeing the project, and G & H Contracting, Inc., of Salem serves as the general contractor.