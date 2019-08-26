Roanoke

Hollins University opens new student apartment village

By Irisha Jones - Reporter

Hollins University students are moving into new homes this week. After eight years of planning, fundraising and construction, the university opened Phase 1 of the new student apartment village.

The four houses accommodate 40 students. It is also Hollins' first new residential housing in 50 years. 

Hollins Completes First Phase of New Student Apartment Village
            The four buildings in Phase I feature eight units with 12 double rooms and 16 single rooms, accommodating a total of 40 students. Phase II, for which construction will begin soon, will consist of six buildings with 12 units, 16 double rooms, and 24 single rooms, making a total of 56 beds.

            Hollins worked with the architectural firm Hanbury of Blacksburg on the planning and design of the village. Richmond-based EDC, which specializes in construction management services, is overseeing the project, and G & H Contracting, Inc., of Salem serves as the general contractor.

