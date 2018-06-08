'Home for Good' project continues to make progress

ROANOKE, Va. - Dry conditions and sunny skies have been ideal weather for the 10 News "Home for Good" project.

Thursday volunteers with General Electric spent their day at the construction site.

GE is one of this year's "Home for Good" sponsors.

Volunteers framed the bathrooms, installed showers and fans and worked to seal the house.

"It's very rewarding," said Roy Noyes with General Electric. "I would recommend it to anyone. It's a great cause. It helps families who otherwise wouldn't be able to be in a home, be in a home, and it's just very rewarding."

The home should be finished in mid-July.

