ROANOKE, Va. - If you're walking in downtown Roanoke, "bee" careful.

Roanoke is alerting people to a large swarm of honeybees about 30 feet up in the 300 block of 1st Street SW.

Parkway 301 has hired a beekeeper to remove them Monday at 10 a.m.

During the two-hour removal process, people will not be able to park on the road between Church and Kirk avenues.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.