Kid's Square celebrates one full year

ROANOKE, Va. - A children's museum in downtown Roanoke marks a milestone.

Kids Square in Center in the Square is celebrating its first full year.

Its birthday celebration means ticket specials and extended hours for you.

Directors of the museum say the turnout throughout the year was beyond their expectations.

Our goal this year was 20,000 people and I'm happy to announce we served 77,000 people that came through our doors I think it speaks for the need that was in our valley and the need in our community to have a children museum present," said Felicia Branham, executive director of Kids Square.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.