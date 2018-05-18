Landslide in Vinton collapses home, displaces family of 3

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Emergency crews are responding to a landslide that displaced a family of three in Roanoke County on Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to a report of a building collapse around 4:45 a.m. It happened in the 4300 block of Toddsbury Drive in the Vinton area.

The home completely moved off its foundation and collapsed.

A family of three was inside at the time, but everyone escaped unharmed.

One cat is missing.

The displaced family will stay wth nearby relatives.

Officials say that the landslide was caused by some excavation being done behind the house. They do not believe any other homes are in danger.

A county engineer will investigate.

