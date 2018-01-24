Local first responders who assisted with hurricane relief honored

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors is honoring local first responders who helped with disaster relief after recent hurricanes.

On Tuesday afternoon, board members honored six Roanoke County police officers who volunteered to help in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria and two Roanoke County Fire-Rescue workers who helped in Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

"They needed help and it looked to be like a great experience for both of us will be could learn a lot, get a little perspective, see how another place polices. They needed help, so we went out there to help," Roanoke County police Officer Christian Mason said.

"This job is what I always wanted to do and technical rescue has always been important to me and helping people and I got to combine all those things and I was blessed to be able to do that," Roanoke County Fire-Rescue worker Kevin Gresham said.

Police assisted Puerto Rican officers, while fire-rescue crews searched for people in flooded homes and vehicles.

