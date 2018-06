ROANOKE, Va. - Kids in the community got to learn about the importance of pet care while also adopting their own stuffed pet.

The kids were able to choose their own stuffed animal, decorate a carrying crate and personalize a collar for their furry friend.

The Eagle Rock Library partnered with the Roanoke SPCA, whose vets educated kids about proper pet care and the importance of spaying and neutering animals while touring the mobile pet clinic.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.