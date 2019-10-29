Mast General Store now hiring for downtown Roanoke location set to open in 2020

ROANOKE, Va. - Mast General Store has opened applications for its future location in Roanoke's historic Heironimus building.

The North Carolina-based retailer plans to call the Star City home in 2020.

The company says more job postings will be available in the coming months, but for now, it is hiring a management team, visual merchandiser, store trainer and sales support.

To apply, click here.

Roanoke's Heironimus Building, located at 401 South Jefferson St., was originally built as a furniture store in 1905. It was later taken over by the Heironimus Department store in 1915 and remained a part of downtown until 1996.

