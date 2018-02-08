Family says missing Bedford County man found, police yet to confirm

ROANOKE,Va. - A missing man from Bedford County has been found. 21-year-old, Darrin Wayne Trail, of Bedford County had not been heard from since Monday said family.

Earlier on Feb. 8, 2018,WSLS 10 News reported that Trail was still missing. Since then we spoke to family who assures us he has been found.

We talked with Darrin’s cousin Tabatha Bell and she says his disappearance was unlike him. Bell goes on to further share that he had car trouble, but is doing all right.

Trails family told us this nightmare all began while he was heading to Roanoke on Monday to make a payment on his 2010 Chevrolet Silverado truck, but never made it there.



“That's my little cousin,” said Bell. “So I mean everyone is close to each other so it's kind of hard and hopefully he is found and brought home.”

Bell told us that Trail is normally active on social media, but there has been no sign of him online.

We learned he works at a construction company in Salem. His employer told us he has been scheduled for work this week but did not shown up. Those who know him say they just wanted to know that he was safe.

“He is real quiet and doesn't bother anybody and stays to himself,” said Bell. “So everybody just wants him to come home that's it.”

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office has not yet given any additional information on this case. This story is still developing.

