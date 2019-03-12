New indoor football league with Roanoke-based team delayed, questioned

ROANOKE, Va. - The new startup indoor football league set to bring arena football to Roanoke announced Tuesday its inagural season is delayed, but said the season will still happen despite specualtion that the league will not materialize.

According to the schedule posted online, the Virginia Iron Horses were set to host the Mississippi Mudcats March 31 at the Berglund Center. League Chariman Joe McClendon said the league as a whole is not ready to meet that deadline and instead opted to delay the season until May.

"We could move forward if we want but I just don’t feel comfortable enough with everything, we want a great first experience and I don’t want to rush that process," McClendon said. "So if that takes just up a slight delay so our fans can have the best experience possible than by all means we’re going to do that."

As of a two weeks ago, the league was making announcements about the last team to join, the Texas Big Horns based in Beaumont, Texas and said the league is now fully fleshed out. McClendon said it's difficult to start a new league from scratch and there were unforeseen hurdles dealing with the local governments and venues in each of the places that would house a team. He said the league wants more time to market the teams and make sure everything is buttoned up.

According to the league, players are expected to move to the Roanoke area over the next week and begin work. McClendon also said the team would be making promotional appearances around town and intends to launch a marketing campaign to get the word out.

City of Roanoke leaders made their announcement the team was coming in June 2018 with excitement, looking to build off the success of other sports franchises like the Rail Yard Dawgs. The Iron Horses would play at the Berglund Center, but on Tuesday staff there said they were not aware of any delays and had not been kept in the loop by the league.

Berglund Center Assistant General Manager Mike Stenzler said in this relationship the city and the arena are nothing more than landlords to the team which keeps them a degree removed from the situation. The team has reserved dates at the arena for its games and if the league backs out that could leave the arena with empty dates that could have been sold to someone else. But Stenzler said the arena has not had to turn away another show because of a scheduling conflict with the proposed team as of yet.

When you try to buy tickets on the team's website, you're only presented options for season tickets and there are no single game options. The league said it's handling its own ticketing and that has factored into the delay as well. There were no apparent marketing materials around the Berglund Center or dispays on the marquee Tuesday about two weeks for the original kickoff date.

The National Gridiron League's social media presence is riddled with comments and questions from fans in other cities and arena football insiders who challenge whether the league will ever play a down. But the McClendon said despite the naysayers, the National Gridiron League will happen.

"It's been a tremendous amount of effort and hard work that went into this, we have been a little bit more cautious than other leagues because we just want to make sure everything is right because we only have one chance to make that first impression," McClendon said.

