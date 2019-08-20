Police: Girl hospitalized after walking into street, getting hit by car in Southeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - A girl is in the hospital after police say she walked into the street and was hit by a car in Southeast Roanoke Tuesday morning.

Officers say they responded to the intersection of 9th Street and Murray Avenue SE around 8 a.m. for a report that someone was hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they say they found the girl in the roadway and she was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Early investigations show that the driver was stopped to allow children to cross the street, according to police.

Police say the driver proceeded after all the children had crossed, but the girl then walked out into the street.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, according to authorities.

Authorities say no charges have been placed at this time, and this is in an ongoing investigation.

