Roanoke City Council renews Cox contract, despite complaints

ROANOKE, Va. - There was a discussion about Cox Communications' service quality during the Roanoke City Council meeting on Monday.

Council members said the city decided to renew its agreement with the company so it can continue to provide TV service.

The discussion did not include internet service.

The deal is nonexclusive, so other companies could still come in and provide cable to customers.

The agreement allows cables and other infrastructure to be on city land.

No other company has asked the city to form an agreement.

Council members said many people spoke at the meeting to complain about Cox Communications. The council members themselves also complained about the service, they said.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.