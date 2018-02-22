Roanoke County elementary school teacher named Golden Apple winner

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County Public Schools has a new top teacher.
On Wednesday night, the Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation presented the Golden Apple Award to fifth-grade teacher Leslie Saul.
Saul teaches at Back Creek Elementary School on Bent Mountain Road.
Along with the Golden Apple, Saul receives a 2018 Subaru Forester for a year, donated by First Team Subaru, as well as a cash prize of $3,000.
Four other teachers were honored at Wednesday's ceremony.
This year's Red Apple winners are:
- Elementary School: Cynthia Jones, first grade, Penn Forest Elementary School
- Middle School: Lisa Riddle, English, Hidden Valley Middle School
- High School: Alan Strecker, German, Northside High School
B.J. Joyce, an EMT instructor at the Burton Center for Arts & Technology received this year's Green Apple Award, which is given to a teacher who has taught for less than three years.
Each Red Apple Award winner also receives $1,500, while Joyce will receive $500 for his Green Apple Award.
