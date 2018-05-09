Roanoke Fire Station No. 7 listed among Virginia's most endangered historic places

ROANOKE, Va. - There's a new twist in the fate of Roanoke's historic Fire Station No. 7.

The station earned a spot on the 2018 Virginia's Most Endangered Historic Places list.

Preservation Virginia selected it based on the city's intention to demolish it in favor of a new fire station.

In February, an online petition began to save the historic firehouse.

The Roanoke City Council elected to put that plan on hold after public outcry. Supporters see this as another positive sign.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE 11 PLACES ON THIS YEAR'S LIST

"It definitely helps keep it in the forefront of everybody's attention both the community and the city because while we are extremely encouraged by the city's recent decision, the threat is still there," said Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation President Alison Blanton.

The Green Pastures Recreation Area in Clifton Forge and the Sandy Level Railroad Depot in Pittsylvania County were also on the list.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.