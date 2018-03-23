Roanoke police make arrest in Valley View hit and run

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police have arrested the man accused in a hit and run that happened at Valley View Mall.

On December 2, officers near the mall were attempting to stop a vehicle. They said the man ignored the officers, who were on bikes, and fled the area. As the driver was leaving the area, he hit an occupied vehicle and a pedestrian walking in the parking lot.

More Headlines

Tyrek Kwandell Kelly, 24, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged with malicious wounding and hit and run. Police arrested him Thursday in the 2200 block of Roanoke Ave. SW.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.