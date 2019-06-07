Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue in need of help after truck breaks down

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A local horse rescue organization needs your help.

Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue is now without a truck.

The truck's engine died this week.

Replacing the engine is estimated to cost $15,000, and buying a brand-new truck is expected to cost about $30,000.

A fundraiser has been set up.

“We can't put a horse trailer on it and haul horses here that animal control needs us to pick up. We can't pick up our biweekly feed deliveries, we can't pick up our round bales of hay that are out in the hay field, we can't move our tractors and our hay equipment," RVHR barn manager Brienna Shapiro said.

The organization is also trying to raise $6,000 for feed and vet care for the horses.

If you'd like to help, you can make a donation on the organization's website, mail a check to P.O. Box 13, Hardy, VA 24101, call the organization at 540-721-1910 or send an email to bshapiro@rvhr.com.

