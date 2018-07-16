Search warrants reveal new details about death of Salem 19-year-old

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police continue to investigate the death of 19-year-old Jacob Aldridge.

Aldridge was shot in the back of the head and killed last week in the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue NE, which is behind the Little Caesars off of Orange Avenue.

Police say Aldridge was shot in his Mercedes, which crashed. He was the only person in the car.

Search warrants reveal investigators found a trail of nearly 20 bullets from a house to the car. They seized drugs, scales, cash and guns from inside the house and also took drugs from the car.

Police still have yet to make an arrest in Aldridge's death.

