Tanglewood Kroger closed for the day after electrical fire

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke Kroger is closed Friday after a small electrical fire, according to company officials.

Officials say they hope to reopen the store, located at Tanglewood Mall at 4488 Electric Road, by Saturday.

Below is a statement from Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic:

"The Tanglewood Kroger store, located at 4488 Electric Road, is temporarily closed due to a minor electrical fire that occurred last night. We are thankful that no one was injured and that there was minimal damage to the store. We're appreciative of the first responders who were quickly on the scene. The store will be closed today, and we hope to reopen Saturday. All other Roanoke Kroger locations are open and we thank everyone for their patience."

