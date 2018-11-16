ROANOKE, Va. - For many, it really is the most wonderful time of the year.

“I'm really excited to just, like, get the holidays underway,” said Kurt Douglas, who’s traveling out of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

It's also expected to be the busiest time of the year on Thanksgiving since 2007.

AAA anticipates 1.5 million Virginians will travel this holiday season, a 4 percent increase over last year.

Tia Spencer who's planning to hit the road to visit her family in North Carolina is a little nervous.

“I'm excited about the holidays, but I'm also concerned. Traffic is going to be crazy,” Spencer said.

The busy roadways in the commonwealth and the nation are predicted to increase travel times.

Stuart Bennett will be driving from Roanoke to Richmond for his Thanksgiving feast.

“I plan to leave later in the evening to avoid traffic and any of the crazy interstate problems that we get sometimes,” Bennett said.

Douglas, who’s traveling by air, could be faced with flight delays due to inclement weather.

While Douglas knows there may be delays, he's going full steam ahead with travel plans.

“I just enjoy being able to sit on a plane or listen to music,” Douglas said.

The largest growth in holiday travel nationally is by air, with more than 4 million travelers.

