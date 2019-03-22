Two 22-year-old men charged with burglarizing Cave Spring High construction site

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Two 22-year-old men are charged with burglarizing Cave Spring High School.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a Roanoke County police officer noticed a vehicle parked in front of the high school near the construction fence. There was a gap between the fence so the officer checked the construction site and discovered two men inside the school area.

Zachary Foutz, a 22-year-old Roanoker who is on the Liberty University football team, is charged with burglary, larceny, and obstruction of justice.

Beau Carter, a 22-year-old Kents Store, Virginia resident, is charged with burglary and obstruction of justice.

Roanoke County Police spokesperson Amy Whittaker noted that not only is it illegal to be inside the construction site, but it's also "extremely dangerous" and they are concerned about people getting hurt or killed.

A private company hired by the contractor is responsible for security during construction.

