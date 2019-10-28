40-year-old man dead after Pittsylvania County motorcycle crash

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Pittsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened Sunday around 6 p.m. on Route 908, about one mile north of Route 777 in Pittsylvania County.

According to police, a 2007 Harley-Davidson was going east on Route 908 when the motorcycle ran off the left side of the road and hit an embankment, ejecting Jerry Benfield.

Benfield, of Sandy Level, died at the scene, according to police. Authorities say he was wearing his helmet.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.

