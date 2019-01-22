Altavista police searching for man wanted in connection to domestic violence incident

ALTAVISTA, Va. - Authorities are searching for a man they say is connected to a domestic violence incident earlier this month, according to the Altavista Police Department.

Police have obtained warrants for Zachary Hendrick, 20, who is charged with abduction, strangulation, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, as well as assault and battery of a household member.

Hendrick should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Altavista Police Department at 434-369-7425.

