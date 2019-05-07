Annual fundraiser for Danville food bank could be biggest ever this year

DANVILLE, Va. - You still have some time to eat out and help out a Southside food bank.

Forty restaurants in Danville and Pittsylvania County are participating in God's Storehouse's annual Eat Out, Help Out fundraiser.

That's the most restaurants ever to participate in the fundraiser.

Ten percent of the money each restaurant makes Tuesday will go to the food bank.

God's Storehouse's executive director, Karen Harris, said the money is a big help, especially this time of year.

"We always tend to see our monetary donations go down during the summer months because people are thinking about vacations. The faith communities aren't as active in the summer months," Harris said.

To see the list of participating restaurants, click here.

