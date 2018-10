PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Pittsylvania County tobacco grower is out several thousand dollars after a fire early Wednesday morning.

Around 3 a.m. firefighters responded to Marvin Collie Drive and found two tobacco barns on fire.

The fire is estimated to have caused between $20,000 and $35,000 worth of damage and crop loss.

An electrical issue in the barns is believed to have started the fire.

