God's Pit Crew rebuilds home for North Carolina family that lost almost everything in hurricane

DANVILLE, Va. - The giving season may be officially over, but for one non-profit building a gift has just begun.

God's Pit Crew is rebuilding the home of Jose and Kimberly Lara in Burgaw, North Carolina.

Volunteers left Sunday to help the family that lost almost everything during Hurricane Florence last September.

Drywall is already up and windows are in.

"It really is a blessing for all the volunteers to be able to come in and do this for someone to make a difference in their life and try to make their lives a lot better, but it's rewarding for the volunteers as well," said Warren Johnson, project manager for God's Pit Crew.

The non-profit is now helping hurricane victims in North Carolina this is after volunteers finished cleaning up debris and gutting homes damaged by Hurricane Michael in Danville.

In fact, they just completed work on the house of one elderly victim in Danville.

