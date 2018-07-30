Help wanted: Glass manufacturer to create 212 jobs in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A glass manufacturing company is coming to Henry County, creating hundreds of jobs.

Press Glass announced Monday morning that it is set to invest $43.55 million to establish its first manufacturing facility in Virginia. The new factory will be built in the Commonwealth Crossing Industrial Park.

Press Glass, a company headquartered in Poland, is expected to bring in 212 jobs. It's not clear yet when the hiring process will begin, but the company hopes to have the factory built in about a year.

Press Glass was founded in 1991 and employs 2,100 people across its 11 manufacturing operations.

Virginia successfully competed against North Carolina for the project.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.